Sudan: Over Twelve Thousand Tourists Visit North Kordufan During First Half of Current Year

El-Obied — The number of tourists who have visited the state of North Kordufan in the first half of the current year have exceeded 12 thousands tourists.

The Director of the Tourism General Administration of the state, Jama'a al Mahdi Jama'a cited the attractive touristic sites in the state's different localities, the booming of the local markets, the handcrafts, the heritage materials, and the local activities such as the wrestling and the traditional songs and dancing.

He indicated the state's concern with the infrastructures which have contributed to the attraction of foreign and locals tourists, with a relieble airlines services in place, and the excellent accommodation and hotel services in the state and the localities.

He added that his administration is preparing to celebrate the tourist days in the state, as well as the implementation of the production of media programs, documentaries and photography of touristic sites and to benefit from the rainfall season as the best season for tourism in the state.