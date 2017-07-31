30 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice President Briefed On Work of Agricultural Inputs Requirement Committee

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, was Sunday briefed on the activities of the committee set to check implementation of the Agricultural and Animal Production professions requirements as set by the law.

Bakri, the Federal Prime Minister, received a delegation from the ministry of Justice, led by state Minister, Tahani Tor Al Jar who pointed out in statements following the meeting that progress has been made in the registration of the societies for the animal and agricultural production profession.

These societies, she said, number over 23 thousands societies the country over.

She said the new law would transfer agricultural activities from the use of traditional methods to the use of uptodate technologies, and would seek to link them to production and productivity.

She said the main challenges they face at the ministry is how to establish genuine societies in the various states of the country.

She said the new law would also spur a transformational industry in the animal production domain in the Sudan.

