Sudan: National Committee for Combatting Human Trafficking Commends Govt's Huge Effort

Khartoum — The National Committee for combatting human trafficking, has stressed that Sudan has done its level best in combatting the practices particularly in the eastern parts of the country

The head of the committee, Ismail Omar Tairab, said reports of cases of human trafficking have dropped drastically in the border areas as well as among refugees.

Tairab told the Sudan News Agency Forum on Sunday that the Sudan declaration of 2014 was mean to combat and to uproot the causes of the illegal migration, saying Sudan continued to actively cooperate with partners and with international foreign organizations working in this field, a matter that has contributed in bringing down the frequency of the illegal trafficking among refugees.

However the Deputy Director of the Borderlines department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was critical of the American administration which, he said, has placed Sudan in the third list with regards to combatting human trafficking, hinting that the Americans have failed to take into consideration the outstanding efforts Sudan exerted.

Ambassador Gaafar Mohamed Adam said it was imperative that the international community provides logistical and material assistance to the Sudan in its fight to combat human trafficking. He stressed the need for stability and development in the Sudn, particularly in the areas that witness such practice.