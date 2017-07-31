30 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: NCP Vice President Meets New Heads of Sectors in the Party

Khartoum — The Deputy chairman of the National Congress party, Ibrahim Mahmoud, on Sunday met with the newly appointed heads of sectors within the party, within the context of party preparedness for the coming phase including the 2020 general and presidential elections.

The appointment of new heads for the various sectors within the party comes in implementation of the recommendations and directives issued by the party during its refurbishment conferences held last year.

Mahmoud said in statements that the directives have stressed on the need to pay more attention to living conditions and to current political issues including the relations of the party with other political entities, upgrading and developing political activities and cementing the values of security and stability.

The party also seeks to cement and strengthen links with various research centers, universities and to focus on the implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue Conference and its Document of the National Dialogue.

