Sudan: DDR Council Renews Call for Arms Holders to Join Peace Process

Khartoum — The Minister of Federal Government, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim chaired, Sunday, at the Republican Palace, the meeting of the National Council for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) .

The Council has renewed its call for the armed movements to join peace and national accord process to stop bloodshed and support stability and development projects in the country.

The DDR Commissioner, General, Salah Al-Tayeb said in a press statement that the council has approved a number of reports concerning the DDR and the national plan for 2017-2020.

He revealed that the number of those who have been demobilized since the start of the program, amounted to more than 35,000, in addition, to other 37,000 who were reintegrated in all the states.

He outlined that the council has recommended the necessity for holding a workshop for the DDR partners, sending thank messages to the international donors and seeking new ones to complete the demobilization process.