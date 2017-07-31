30 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: DDR Council Renews Call for Arms Holders to Join Peace Process

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Federal Government, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim chaired, Sunday, at the Republican Palace, the meeting of the National Council for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) .

The Council has renewed its call for the armed movements to join peace and national accord process to stop bloodshed and support stability and development projects in the country.

The DDR Commissioner, General, Salah Al-Tayeb said in a press statement that the council has approved a number of reports concerning the DDR and the national plan for 2017-2020.

He revealed that the number of those who have been demobilized since the start of the program, amounted to more than 35,000, in addition, to other 37,000 who were reintegrated in all the states.

He outlined that the council has recommended the necessity for holding a workshop for the DDR partners, sending thank messages to the international donors and seeking new ones to complete the demobilization process.

Sudan

Activists Demand 'White Nile Sugar Case' Reopened

Activists in White Nile state have commemorated the 10th anniversary of the deadly incidents at El Aawaj village in El… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.