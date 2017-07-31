Sudan: Outcomes of Forum for Development of Boarders Relations Prevent Herders Entry to Ethiopian Territory

Al-Damazin — The security committees of Al- Rosseris and Wad Al- Mahi has informed the administrations of the two localities on the prevention of the herders from entering into the Ethiopian territories.

This came during the meeting of the two security committees with the people's local administration in the two localities at the home of Sheikh Rabih Al-Naeer in Al- Azazi area.

The local administration has been enlightened on the outcomes of the forum about the development of boarders' relations between the two localities and the Ethiopian Metekel province.

The forum's recommendations have asserted the necessity to preserve the eternal relations between the two parties in all fields.

Maak Hassan of west Fazoughli has expressed the local administration appreciation to the work of the joint committees, and it is contribution in the development of the boarder's relations, asserting commitment to the recommendations in respect for the significant relations between the two countries.