Sudan: Prof. Omer Meets Chairman of U.S. Sudan Friendship Society

Khartoum — The Chairman of the National Legislatures, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has commended the efforts being exerted by the Sudanese community in US.

This Came when the Assembly Speaker, met, Sunday, the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Sudanese-US Society, Dr. Yasser Gurashi, currently on a visit to the country.

Dr. Gurashi briefed Prof. Omer on the activities of the Sudan community in US its efforts with the organizations and the concerned pressure groups to lift the US sanctions imposed on Sudan.

He invited Prof. To attend the Sudanese Sports and Cultural Week scheduled to be organized in US next Oct.