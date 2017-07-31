30 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Prof. Omer Meets Chairman of U.S. Sudan Friendship Society

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chairman of the National Legislatures, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has commended the efforts being exerted by the Sudanese community in US.

This Came when the Assembly Speaker, met, Sunday, the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Sudanese-US Society, Dr. Yasser Gurashi, currently on a visit to the country.

Dr. Gurashi briefed Prof. Omer on the activities of the Sudan community in US its efforts with the organizations and the concerned pressure groups to lift the US sanctions imposed on Sudan.

He invited Prof. To attend the Sudanese Sports and Cultural Week scheduled to be organized in US next Oct.

Sudan

Activists Demand 'White Nile Sugar Case' Reopened

Activists in White Nile state have commemorated the 10th anniversary of the deadly incidents at El Aawaj village in El… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.