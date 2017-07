Nyala — The Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Engineer Adam Al-Fekki Mohamed, announced that the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will visit the state during August 22 - 23.

The Wali said that his state is engaged in arrangements to make the President's visit successful.

He affirmed that South Darfur State is enjoying remarkable security and stability, affirming readiness of the regular forces to confront any violation of security and to maintain the rule of law.