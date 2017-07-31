30 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Higher Preparatory Committee for Green Fence Discusses Summit's Agenda

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Dr. Omer Moustafa, noted that the meeting of the higher preparatory committee for the summit of head of states of the green fence, due to be hosted by the Sudan in the coming period, has discussed the committee's tasks according to the ministerial decision for the year 2017, set by the minister of environment for the general prospective, and the administrative and technical supervision on the summit.

The undersecretary indicted that the summit will discuss the performance of the fence states during 2016-2017, stressing importance of the summit for it is focus on the combat of drought and desertification in Sudan and Africa, and the good impacts of the summit on the social, economic and the environmental aspects.

He pointed out that the great African green fence project is considered an integrated environmental project targeting the areas of environmental vulnerability, and works for raising the people's standard of living through providing many services to farmers and the herders, and raising the environmental awareness and increasing production and productivity.

