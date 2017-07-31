30 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Vital Development Projects With Japan in Mining Areas

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals, Prof. Hashim Ali Salim, stressed the states keenness to provide security to the mining companies, and facilitations to the investors in mining sector.

The minister has lauded, during his meeting, Sunday, at his office with the Japanese Ambassador to Khartoum, Mr. Hideki Ito, the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, noting that the minerals ministry is looking for more development grants provided by the Japanese government to the Sudan government to be directed for more vital development projects , such as, the water wells, medical units, and generating electricity by the solar energy for the development of the different mining areas in the country.

The Japanese ambassador has reviewed the development projects implemented by his country in different sectors in the Sudan in the health, environment and education fields.

He stressed his country's readiness to study more projects presented by the minerals ministry, adding that tow Japanese companies are working in the mining sector in the Sudan where they work to establish good relations with the local communities, and to implement projects of the social responsibility.

