Nigeria: Inside Politics of How Senate Okayed Constitution Amendment

The Senate on Wednesday July 26, 2017 went through a painstaking task to vote for the amendment to the 1999 Constitution SOLOMON AYADO writes on the clandestine legislative exercise.

The Senators took turns to vote for or against each clause of the 1999 constitution that was listed for amendment. The voting process was conducted electronically and item by item, the lawmakers gave their legislative nod.The law-review activity consumed a whole legislative day.

Funnily, a chamber that is usually unknown to recording high attendance of Senators in plenary sessions, that day, the roll call was massive and very impressive. The Red Chamber was filled to the brim. Apart from to lend a voice on the national issue of restructuring, each Senator was required to necessarily be in attendance to not just witness the constitution amendment process, but physically take part in casting of votes hence the representing of varied senatorial districts.

This is the first time in history the Senators will perform a legislative duty with all expected coordination, order and unanimously. Everyone was careful and quite distinguished, unlike in the previous deliberations where hard language and diatribe is order of the day. The usual euphoria, open display of wit and radicalism was unnoticed.

A total of 33 bills were presented as contained in the report earlier laid by the Senate committee chairman on constitution review, the Deputy Senator President Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West). But the Senate passed 29 and rejected three other bills and a part of the fourth one.The voting was conducted on two-third majority. Although the bills rejected are very critical, the rejection was because they did not meet the majority vote required.

Expectedly, the alteration of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria (Fourth Alteration) Bill, 2017as done by the Senate will be consolidated as soon as the various bills are voted for by various state Houses of Assembly.

Unfortunately, the 8th Senate had received bashings since it carried out the amendment activity. But the lawmakers have insisted that the constitution review is a promise made and fulfilled. Senate President Bukola Saraki said the legislative exercise has further shown the commitment of the 8th Senate to enhance socio-economic stability and the fight against corruption.

It is perceived that the amended clauses are sections of the constitution reviewed to the favor of the Senators and bigwig politicians while sections that were rejected are considered to have been opposite to their advantage and benefits.

Somehow, with a history of sharp practices in its conduct, likened to the popular adage that nothing goes for nothing, the acceleration and commitment with which the constitution amendment was achieved by the Senate, can simply be pondering because the process appears to be somewhat induced, if not financially motivated .

It was alleged that a crucial meeting was held in the Maitama private residence of the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, Bukola Saraki, night before the day of constitution amendment voting took place. The purpose, it was said was to harmonize with the green chamber and to be on same page to gain resolutions that would further their political stands. The meeting was also, reportedly to tame some perceived unrepentant legislators who are controversial.

No wonder, before the voting began proper in plenary, the Senators went on a brief closed door session. What was the discussion in Camera is still a strange matter pundits are yet to get cogent answers.

Ofcourse, the constitution is a legal document enshrined to protect and guide the conduct of all Nigerians, not just Senators, big politicians or critical government appointees. The bitter truth is that, nowadays, the law seemingly guides and protects only the rich. The poor are hardly covered by the law. Those who make laws decide which one favors or benefit them.

Like during plenary of Wednesday 26, 2017, of the 33 sections of the constitution listed for amendment, the Senators blatantly rejected some bills. Although the bills rejected are very critical, the rejection was because they did not meet the majority vote. They are, a bill for dissolution of powers seeking to give more legislative powers to states, state creation and boundary adjustment bill, deletion of land use act, citizenship and indigeneship for women bill and the 35 per cent affirmative action for women.

Good, the Senate gave its nod to amendment of the constitution to guarantee autonomy of local government administration and strengthen the democratic existence, funding and tenure of councils.The Lawmakers voted unanimously that it is inappropriate to alter the constitution to ensure that democratically elected local government councils participate in the process of state creation and boundary adjustment.

The lawmakers further amended the clause to guarantee married women's right to choose either her indigeneship by birth or by marriage for purposes of appointment or election.

Procedure for overriding Presidential veto in Constitutional Alteration is one.This Bill seeks to among other things provide the procedure for passing a Constitution Alteration Bill where the President withholds assent.

The bill seeking to delete the land Use Act from the constitution so that it can be subject to regular process of amendment was also, loudly rejected by the senate.

Meanwhile, the Senate has okayed the alteration of sections 82 and 122 to reduce the period within which the president or governor of a state may authorise withdrawal of monies from the consolidated revenue fund in absence of an appropriation act from 6 to 3 months.

It also adopted the composition of members of the council of state to include former Senate Presidents and Speakers of House of Representatives.

Also, the Bill for reduction of age qualification as contained in Sections 65,106,131and 177 of the 1999 constitution was passed by the Senate to reduce the age for the offices of the president,governor and membership of the Senate, House of Representatives and the state Houses of Assembly.

On timeframe for submitting the names of ministerial or commissioner nominees, the lawmakers agreed that submission of ministerial and commissionership nominations, names must go with assigned portfolio, and shall only be done by the president or governor within 30 days from assumption of office.

Sections 65,106,131 and 177 of the constitution got the approval of the Senate for altercation to allow for independent candidacy in all elections. On Presidential Assent, the alteration of sections 58, 59 and 100 to resolve the impasse where the President or Governor neglects to signify his/her assent to a bill from the National Assembly or withhold such assent was adopted.

The Bill seeking to alter section 147 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for the appointment of a Minister from the FCT, Abuja to ensure that the FCT is represented in the Executive Council of the Federation was okayed too.

Also, a nod was given to restriction of tenure of the President and Governor that such person who was sworn-in as President or Governor to complete the term of the elected President from contesting for the same office for more than one term.

Section 84 of the Constitution was amended to establish the office of the Accountant-General of the Federal Government separate from the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, just as office of the Auditor-General for the Federation. A bill to alter sections 150, 174, 195, 211, 318 and the Third Schedule to the Constitution to separate the office of the Minister or Commissioner for Justice from that of the Attorney-General of the Federation and of states so as to create an independent office of the Attorney-General of the Federation insulated from partisanship was okayed by the Senate.

The Senate said there should be composition of the National Judicial Council, and empowering Justices of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal to hear certain applications in chambers thereby enhancing the speedy dispensation of justice. There was an amendment to make provisions for timelines for the determination of pre-election disputes.

More seriously, deletion of the NYSC, State Independent National Electoral Commission, SIEC, and the Public Complaints Commission Act from the Constitution so that it can be subject to the regular process of amendment was adopted by Senators.

And all was said and done. The bills were passed and some rejected. And the Senators successfully exercised their core legislative duty without rancor.

However, since the constitution amendment by the Senate, the political sphere is infused with dissatisfaction over the action of the legislators particular the non-passage of some bills. Analysts have lampooned Senate over the rejection of power devolution, state creation, land use Act and 35 percent affirmative action for women.

Senator Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South) kicked the Senate's rejection of the 35 percent affirmative action for women in consideration for appointments. She moved a motion on order of privilege and "urged the senate to reconsider it for sake of gender equality.In the light of that, I want to ask for this great obligation that the Senate do graciously allow that the clause on affirmative action be brought in when the Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill comes back to the Senate."

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Ndigbo apex organization Ohanaeze said it is disappointed with the Senate. The socio-cultural group added that it was disheartening that the upper chamber is unable to correctly gauge the mood and desires of their people and the nation, and insisted on the revisit of the 2014 confab report. This was contained in a statement signed by Ohaneze's President General Chief John Nnia Nwodo.

"Any action whether legislative or executive in this country today that is not programmed to respond to the yearnings of the populace will amount to excise in futility.The barrage of voices in this country lately shows clearly that majority of Nigerians are desirous of the country running a true federal system and one expected the Senate to have appreciated this in all their actions especially in constitutional amendment."

Also, a group under the auspices of National Association of State Movements (NASM) has stated rejection of state creation by the Senate is a big joke. It said "if additional states are created as proposed in the constitution amendment, it will end marginalization of ethnic groups in the country." The national chairman of the group, Elder Emmanuel Adaelu stated this in a statement.

For the generality of people, the constitution amendment by Senate would further the course of restructuring the country with the aim of strengthening democracy and ending ethnic agitations. While the lawmakers are categorical that their legislative actions are best in the interest of all, the masses think differently, that till the rulers refrain from self seeking dispositions, there shall never be any lasting progress.

What is more disturbing currently is whether the Senate will honour the complaints from groups and associations and rescind its earlier rejection of some bills. But is it possible that the Senator Bukola Saraki led 8th Senate that is no-nonsense will eat its vomit especially now that people are bashing their legislative actions?