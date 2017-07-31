31 July 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Mikel - I'm Fit to Play

Photo: Premium Times
Obi Mikel

Super Eagles skipper John Mikel Obi has declared himself fit to play the remaining 12 games for struggling Tianjin TEDA in the Chinese Super League.

Mikel has been training with his teammates for over three weeks since he fully recovered from an hip injury that kept him out of action for three months but has not featured since then.

The 30 year old former Chelsea star told Chinese news channel sports.enorth.com.cn that he can make the difference for the club who currently sit 14th in the 16 team league format with two points above the relegation zone.

"I can help the team in so many areas because I'm fit to play now," Mikel said.

"But it is down to the coaches."

Tianjin TEDA have not recorded a win in their last seven league games.

Mikel has made three appearances for Tianjin Teda and has scored one goal. His last game was in their 2-0 victory over Chongqing Lifan in April in a Chinese Super League clash.

Nigeria

