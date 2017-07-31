Kenya: Police Find Vehicle of Missing IEBC ICT Boss Chris Musando

Photo: Daily Nation

IEBC ICT Director Chris Musando (right) with a Safram Morpho official at a past event at the commission's offices in Nairobi.

The vehicle belonging to missing IEBC head of ICT Chris Musando has been found.

Police say they found the grey Land Rover Discovery behind the Thika Road Mall on Thika Superhighway and towed it to Kasarani Police Station.

MISSING

However, the whereabouts of Mr Musando, who went missing on Friday, remain unknown.

Nairobi County Police Commander Japhet Koome said the vehicle was dusted for fingerprints early Monday morning.

The police, he said, were also trying to trace the manager's movements to establish where he may be.

"It is hard for us at this point to tell whether he is safe or not, but we hope for the best," Mr Koome said.

"We will let you know of any development".

TWITTER

On Sunday evening after the news of Mr Msando's disappearance was revealed by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, a Twitter user posted pictures of the car purportedly parked at a flat in Roysambu, along Thika Superhighway.

Tweeting as @hadja40, the woman posted: "So Musando is somewhere in Roysambu having a good time and they reported him missing."

"Uncle ako poa (is ok)," she added

The tweet was accompanied by photos of a grey Land Rover but the Nation was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the images.

The family of Mr Musando reported his disappearance at the Embakasi Police Station on Sunday.

More follows.