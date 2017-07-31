30 July 2017

Somalia: Photographer And Vlogger Mukhtar Nur Released

Somali authorities have released renown Photographer and Vlogger Mukhtar Nuur.

In a statement tweeted by Information Minister Abdrahman Omar Osman the UAE based photographer was released late Sunday.

"Mukhtar Nuur is relased" Osman announced.

"Thanks to our leaders for their understanding and our citizens for their concerns that we carefully listened to" he added.

Somalis Demanding Release Of Photographer Mukhtar Nur As Government Remains Silent Over What Caused His Arrest

Somalis took to the social media to demand for the release of renowned photographer and Vlogger Mukhtar Nuur.

The hashtag #FreeMukhtarNuur has been trending on social media as the photographer spent his third day in police custody.

Nur known in Somalia and diaspora for highlighting destinations and places in Somalia little known to the world is said to have been arrested outside the UAE Embassy.

Nur who is based in Dubai was arrested on Thursday by NISA agents outside the UAE Embassy in Mogadishu.

The government is not clear on what led to the arrest of the Dubai based photographer.

Nur has been posting on his You Tube Blog, Facebook and Twitter about little known attractive destinations in Somalia.

He was among the first photographers to highlight the growth seen in Mogadishu in the past five year that include top hotels, beaches, cinema halls, malls information that was little known by the rest of the world as mainstream media mainly covered attacks at the expense of development.

