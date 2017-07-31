The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) is to build an extensive dry port at Katosho, Kigoma termed as one among the biggest investment made by the authority in modern times

The Acting Ports Manager, Kigoma, Moris Nchindiuza told reporters here at the weekend that TPA has finalized plans for the enormous project to be built by the port which will serve not only Tanzania and the East African countries, but also the Great Lake region.

Nchindiuza explained that the port will be of great importance to the land locked countries of Uganda, Burundi and Rwanda. He named other countries to benefit from the project include Zaire and Zambia.

He revealed that TPA has disbursed 12 billion shillings for compensation to 1228 affected people at Katosho and Kigoma, whose land was taken over by the government to pave way for the construction of the port.

The Acting Ports Manager told the media that 1196 people received their money, but 31 are yet to collect the compensation. Nchindiuza said he did not know exactly the reasons for their delay in coming to collect their money.

"So far, we do not know why they haven't turned up for their share, though some initially rejected the amount saying that it was a peanut in comparison to their properties", said Moris.

He advised the remaining 31 who have resisted in taking the compensation, to take up the money so that to allow construction work proceed for the benefit of the people of Kigoma.

The TPA Cooperate Communication Manager, Janet Ruzangi said the completion of the project, will enhance the development of Kigoma by creating job opportunities and hence transform it into a modern port.

M/s Ruzangi and Nchindiuza are among top officials attending here a two-day TPA annual master workers' council meeting being held at the Bandari House, Tanga and draws delegates from all ports in Tanzania.

