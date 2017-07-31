Tanzania: Technology Trims NBS Survey Costs By Half

Dodoma — THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has halved the survey costs from 2bn/- to 1bn/-, thanks to technological adoption.

The national statistical agency has registered the great feat after switching off from paperbased data collection to the use of modern technology.

NBS Director General Dr Albina Chuwa told the 'Daily News' here yesterday that the bureau was now conducting surveys more efficiently and speedily, saying the new technology is playing a critical role in surveys' data collections.

"We will continue supporting the government in its cost-cutting drive by using modern technology in censuses and surveys and divert the saved funds to social services," said Dr Chuwa.

She noted that currently NBS was finalising the Tanzania HIV Impact Survey, reassuring especially interviewees that personal information obtained from surveys will remain strictly confidential.

The NBS chief said data collected by the agency are purely for statistical uses, pointing out that NBS cannot release personal information to any other party. "Prior to being deployed for surveys, our interviewers take an oath of confidentiality under the Statistics Act of 2015," explained the NBS Director General.

Dr Chuwa hinted that plans were underway to start the 2017/18 Household Bud get Survey, which aims at establishing the state of poverty in the country, saying the survey will be completed before next June.

She said the information provided from the surveys helps the government in development planning and policy making, urging members of the public to accord NBS interviewers maximum coop eration to enable them carry out their duties efficiently.

Dr Chuwa said wananchi have a central role to play in surveys through provision of accurate information to interviewers who visit their homes. She implored village and local governments leaders to mobilise community members to take part in surveys.