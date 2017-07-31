OWNERS of the tallest buildings in Dar es Salaam are allegedly charging their tenants high electricity tariffs, contrary to the approved rates, the 'Daily News' can reveal.

According to a survey by this newspaper, some landlords in the city are compelling their tenants to dig deeper into their pockets for the inflated power bills against the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) approved rates.

Already, the industry regulator, EWURA, has issued a stern warning to the skyscrapers' owners overcharging tenants against the official Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) tariffs.

EWURA Communications and Public Relations Manager Titus Kaguo conceded in the city over the weekend that the authority has received complaints from overcharged tenants.

Power for the general or domestic uses is charged at 292/- per unit, but interviewed complainants claimed some high-rise buildings were charging up to 400/- per one unit.

But, under the EWURA Electricity Tariff Setting Rules, the landlords are committing a punishable offence. The rule states clearly that, "Any person who after the authority sets a tariff pursuant to these rules, offers for sale or sells electricity at a tariff that exceeds the approved tariff rate, commits an offence, and, upon conviction shall be liable to a fine of not less than 3m/- or imprisonment for a term of not less than 5 years or to both."

Supported by soaring demand for office spaces, business parks, hotel apartments and restaurants, most of the suspects are in Ilala and Kinondoni municipalities, particularly in the Central Business District, around Samora, Ocean Road and Ohio streets.

Details from EWURA lodged complaints and other sources indicate that tenants in five buildings (name withheld) are the hard hit victims who have repeatedly complained to TANESCO over the iniquitous charges.

The buildings are located near State House, Nyumba ya Sanaa, ATCL headquarters, University of Dar es Salaam and another near the Kenya's high commission.

The clamour and allure for high-rise buildings in Dar es Salaam started in 2006 with the Bank of Tanzania's twin towers that later became the city's hallmarks, featuring in national currencies, including the 10,000/- banknote.

But, today, the city's sky is crowded by tall buildings amid concern over the outdated and limited infrastructure for water supply, power, sewerage system, roads, safety and security to adequately serve all the edifices and their inhabitants.