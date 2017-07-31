Kenya: Kiala Pulls Out of Machakos Governor's Race, Refuses to Endorse Wavinya

Machakos — Machakos Deputy Governor Bernard Kiala has pulled out of the gubernatorial race in which he was vying as an independent Candidate.

Kiala said he opted to step down so as to concentrate on campaigning for National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka.

"Our withdrawal is totally to promote a NASA presidential win," Kiala told journalists in Machakos where he was accompanied by his running mate Evelyne Mwende.

This now leaves the contest to incumbent Governor Alfred Mutua, Wiper Party's Wavinya Ndeti and Jubilee's Lemmy Muia.

Kiala was categorical that he was not stepping down in favor of any candidate for the gubernatorial race.

"I am not stepping down in favor of Wavinya Ndeti," he emphasized.

Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama said Kiala was convinced to step down in a deal brokered by a NASA sub-committee that is keen on solidifying the coalition vote in the region largely seen as an opposition zone.