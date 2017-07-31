Tanzania: Majaliwa Orders Security Reinforcement At Borders

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed security organs to reinforce surveillance at all borders, saying the government will never allow illicit drugs to penetrate easily.

He condemned some dishonest people whom he accused of using the country as an escape root for their narcotic drugs to South Africa, Malawi and Zambia.

The premier, addressing Kasumulu Customs employees at the Tanzania-Malawi border here over the weekend, ordered thorough inspections at all border points to seal loopholes for unwanted materials to pass through.

"You should enhance your efforts in inspecting cargos, motor vehicles and people at all borders because the government would not tolerate conducts that tarnishes the country's image," he said.

Mr Majaliwa further tasked the security agencies to exhibit 'zero tolerance' on smuggling and indiscriminate money exchange business, which he said were denying the government huge revenues.

"We better have official bureaus here to handle money exchange business instead of the indiscriminate trade, illegally, and denying the government its due revenues," said the premier.

He further tasked the immigration officers to crack down on illegal immigrants to tighten security. "We have been seizing firearms, which have been fuelling criminal activities in the country," he added.

Briefing the Prime Minister, a Senior Immigration Officer, Mr Taniel Magwaza, assured that his office will observe professionalism in curbing the influx of illegal aliens and crimes.

He said as a result of regular patrols that were conducted in 2016/2017, 87 illegal immigrants were netted and legal actions instituted against them.