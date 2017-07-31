30 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC's ICT Manager Goes Missing a Week to Elections

Photo: Daily Nation
IEBC ICT Director Chris Musando (right) with a Safram Morpho official at a past event at the commission's offices in Nairobi.
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — One of the ICT Managers at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has mysteriously gone missing, nine days to the General Elections set for August 8.

The commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the official was last seen on Friday, and had sent a text message to his colleague at 3 am on the same day.

"The Commission wishes to notify the public that one of its ICT Managers was last seen on Friday night. Efforts being made to trace him," Chebukati said in a statement. He said the matter had been reported to police.

He did not give the identity of the missing official, or state the number of ICT officials working for the commission, but left no doubt that missing official must be playing a critical role in preparation for the elections.

The commission's ICT Director is James Muhati who was reinstated recently after a 30-day suspension when he was sent on compulsory leave on accusations of failing to cooperate with other government agencies which were auditing systems at the polls body.

Chris Musando was named to replace him in an acting capacity.

