31 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Car Belonging to Missing IEBC Manager Recovered, He's Yet to Be Traced

Photo: Daily Nation
IEBC ICT Director Chris Musando (right) with a Safram Morpho official at a past event at the commission's offices in Nairobi.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Police have recovered the vehicle belonging to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Information Communication and Technology Manager Chris Musando who has been missing since Friday.

Nairobi Police Boss Japheth Kome told Capital FM News that the Land Rover Discovery belonging to Musando was found Monday morning in Roysambu at about 1.00am and has since been towed to Kasarani police station.

According to Koome, detectives are currently dusting the vehicle which had been found locked "for any clues that may lead to the discovery of the missing manager."

The whereabouts of Musando are yet to be known since Saturday dawn when his mobile phones were switched off.

The commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the official was last seen on Friday, and had sent a text message to his colleague at 3 am on the same day.

In his statement, Chebukati left no doubt that the missing official must be playing a critical role in preparation for the elections.

The commission's ICT Director is James Muhati, who was reinstated recently after a 30-day suspension when he was sent on compulsory leave on accusations of failing to cooperate with other government agencies which were auditing systems at the polls body.

