Kenyatta Warns Odinga Against Issuing Inflammatory Statements

Embu — President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked opposition leader Raila Odinga to look for policies to sell to Kenyans instead of issuing statements that could ignite violence.

President Kenyatta said it was unfortunate that the opposition leader had resorted to using all sorts of excuses to cause confusion in the coming elections instead of preaching peace.

The President termed the opposition's claim that the Government wanted to use the military to cause violence as baseless and a sign of panic resulting from people who have sensed defeat.

"They keep on claiming that we want to use police, we want to use military to cause violence... I tell Kenyans one thing, I took an oath to protect all citizens and to maintain peace in the Republic of Kenya. I trust in God and I don't intend to use any person to disrupt peace in the country," the President said.

President Kenyatta spoke on Sunday in Embu County where he asked residents to ensure that no single voter will miss to participate in the coming polls as he mobilised support his Jubilee team.

The President - who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto - urged all Kenyans to pray for peace, saying it has become clear that the opposition is not interested in peace.

"I tell my friend (Raila) to preach peace and unity instead of making baseless statements that have no benefit to Kenyans. He should look for policies to sell to Kenyans not threats and dragging the military into politics," President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta assured Embu residents that his administration is focused on addressing their development needs the same way it has done across the country. He waived debts owed to the Water Resources Management Authority (WRMA) by farmers in the county.

He also called on Kenyans to support the Jubilee's transformational agenda which caters for the welfare of the whole country unlike the opposition whose focus is only on a section of the population.

The President pointed out that every vote cast in favour of Jubilee in the August polls will reinforce the foundation his administration has laid to lift the lives of Kenyans without discrimination, paving the way for more growth in the next five years.

"Our focus is to build on the foundation we have laid in the last four-and-a-half years and to continue spreading the benefits of development we have implement in an all-inclusive, ensuring no Kenyan is left out," President Kenyatta said.

He said in the last four-and-a-half years, his administration has implemented projects in all the 47 counties - covering from health, roads, energy, education, water and other key sectors - that have brought relief to people.

On health, the Jubilee administration invested Sh1.14 billion provide modern medical equipment to Embu Level 5 Hospital and Ishiara Level 4 Hospital through the Managed Equipment Services (MES) project to ensure residents have access to specialised health care that was previously out of their reach.

Under the MES project, Embu Level 5 Hospital and Ishiara Level 4 Hospital received theatre, sterilization and surgical sets, imaging and radiology equipment at a cost of Sh760 and Sh380 million respectively.

President Kenyatta also spoke on his administration's investment in infrastructure where Sh7.8 billion has injected to improve the road network in Embu, a move that has boosted transportation in the county. He cited the Embu Ring Road as one of the key roads that will lower the transport costs and help farmers get their produce to the market with ease.

The President urged Embu residents to remain united behind Jubilee to allow the Government continues with its transformational development work across the country.

"We should remain united and rally our support behind Jubilee so that the development we are implementing in this area will not continue," President Kenyatta said.

Deputy President Ruto asked Embu residents to make a wise decision by turning out in large numbers to vote for Jubilee in the August 8 polls because of its commitment to transform the lives of all Kenyans.

He said they should reject opposition's attempts to derail ongoing development, saying the country needed leaders who were focused on service delivery and not those in the opposition who were squandering their time on rhetoric and propaganda.

"On August 8, the choice will be between Jubilee's industrial agenda anchored on construction of SGR, roads, energy, provision of internship programme and construction of technical training institutes that will ensure employment of 6.5 million youths and the opposition which has no development agenda," said the DP.