30 July 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Prime Minister - Tanzania Isn't a Drug Trafficking Route

Photo: The Citizen
Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.
By By Alfred Zacharia

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa insists that Tanzania isn't a route for narcotic drug trade.

He revealed this at the Tanzania-Malawi border post at Kasumulu. The Premier, who is on tour of Kyela directed officials at the border post to conduct thoroughly inspection on people living or entering the country.

Mr Majaliwa said there are some unscrupulous officials, who have been collaborating with drug dealers.

"You should enhance inspections on cars and people, who are entering the country because Tanzania isn't a drug trafficking corridor," said Mr Majaliwa.

He also insisted the need for establishment of Bureau de Change in the border post to control, what he termed as illegal exchange of money, which has been denying government revenues," said the Premier.

