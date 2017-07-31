28 July 2017

Nigeria: Six Students Kidnapped in Epe Released

6 kidnapped pupils of Lagos Model College,Igbonla, Epe regains freedom.
Finally, the six Senior Secondary School Students of Lagos Model College,Igbonla, Epe, who were abducted on May 25, 2027, have regained freedom.

They were rescued from Aboto creek, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo state , at about 3.30pm.

Their release as gathered was effected by the Lagos and Ondo states government and the Nigeria Police.

The students, Pelumi Philips, Farouq Yusuf, Isiaq Rahmon, Adebayo George, Judah Agbausi and Peter Jonah were abducted from their school and when the kidnappers established contact with the parents, a ransom of N400m was demanded but this was later reduced to N100m owing to the inability of the parents to meet up with the demand.

The kidnappers were said to have advised the parents to reach out to others and deliberate on how to raise the N100m as well as mounting pressure on the state government to raise the money for them.

