30 July 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SA, DRC to Sign Visa Waiver Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize will on Monday sign a visa waiver agreement with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Security of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadari.

South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo maintain good diplomatic and political relations.

The highest expression of the quality and significance of these diplomatic relations is the annual Bi-National Commission (BNC) co-chaired by the Heads of State.

In this regard, during the 10th Session of the BNC that took place in Pretoria in June 2017, both countries agreed that the signing of the visa waiver agreement should be concluded in July 2017.

South Africa

Did Police Flee From Prophet Bushiri's Bodyguards?

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) has rejected published… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.