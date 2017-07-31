South Africa: SA, DRC to Sign Visa Waiver Agreement

Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize will on Monday sign a visa waiver agreement with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Security of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadari.

South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo maintain good diplomatic and political relations.

The highest expression of the quality and significance of these diplomatic relations is the annual Bi-National Commission (BNC) co-chaired by the Heads of State.

In this regard, during the 10th Session of the BNC that took place in Pretoria in June 2017, both countries agreed that the signing of the visa waiver agreement should be concluded in July 2017.