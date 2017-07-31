Tanzania: Chinese Art Unravels Tazara History

Tanzania should embrace the culture of documenting and displaying important events in its museums to help the young generation learn and cherish their past.

Chinese Deputy Ambassador to Tanzania, Mr Guo Haodong, made the call in Dar es Salaam recently at a painting exhibition on the Tanzania Zambia Railway line (TAZARA): The long-sealed memory was hosted by the Confucius Institute and the Department of Creative Art of the University of Dar es Salaam.

Mr Haodong observed that the TAZARA Railway reiterates the priceless legacy and heritage between Tanzania, Zambia and China.

"I have been to the museum in Tanzania and China, but none of them has something on TAZARA Railway, considering its remarkable history and the memory it holds between the people of the three countries," said Mr Haodong.

He stressed on the importance of merging the younger generation with the past for them to treasure the future. The railway line was previously known as the Uhuru Railway, but currently it's the railway for development and prosperity.

"There are plans to modernise the railway line, but we thought before transforming it we should unravel the long sealed memory for the current generation to know what had transpired," noted the Deputy Ambassador. He further pointed out that the plan is to host similar exhibitions on TAZARA in China and then Tanzania again by involving artists from both countries.

The Director of the Academy of Fine Arts, Zhejiang Normal University, Prof Qiu Xingxiong, noted that the exhibition involved eight artists from China. "To unveil the long-sealed memories, China's arts group used a short period of four days to tour and experience Tazara and made the sketches which are being displayed here today," said Prof Xingxiong.

Narrating the story of how TAZARA came to be, Prof Xingxiong said since 1965, China dispatched survey and design team to Tanzania and Zambia to carry out the whole line of reconnaissance. In December 1969, they completed the detailed survey report.

"In October, 1970, China sent more than 50,000 railway builders to construct the railway between Tanzania and Zambia. Enduring harsh environment and the threat of diseases, they finally finished the remarkable railway in six years, to build this railway, 65 Chinese experts sacrificed their precious lives," he noted.

On his part, the Head of the Department of Creative Arts, Dr Kedmon Mapana, was quick to note that arts are powerful in conveying messages.

"The education that people get through arts lasts forever in people's minds. The Chinese have posed a challenge, that even important matters such as that of the government, if demonstrated in the form of arts, can be understood easily by the people," noted Dr Mapana.