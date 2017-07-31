Nigeria: Badoo Gang Strikes Again in Ikorodu - Kills 4, Injures One

Suspected members of the dreaded Badoo boys struck, yesterday, at Oke-Ota area of Ikorodu, Lagos, leaving four members of a family dead, with a fifth member undergoing treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

However, the cult group has devised a new method of onslaught, as they no longer leave their weapon of murder at the scene of crime.

Nobody could say the exact time the incident occurred. But residents were said to have been attracted by the victims' damaged window through which the assailants gained entrance. On close inspection, members of the family were found in pools of their blood.

Confirming the incident, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, said: "The incident was reported in the early hours of Sunday (yesterday), where Police operatives of the Lagos State Command responded to a distress call at Oke Ota, Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

"Mobilising to the scene, the Police operatives found it extremely difficult to locate the house, which was situated in a thick forest where it is remotely impossible for anybody to identify a dwelling house.

"On arrival at the scene on foot, the house where a family of five was attacked, was a room and parlour apartment with an opened window. There was no visible form of security.

"It was reported that three died on the spot, one died while receiving treatment at the hospital and the last member is alive and responding to treatment.

"No visible trace of violence or clues linked to the cult group was found. No stone was found at the scene. A case of murder is being investigated by Police detectives, which doesn't fit into the normal method of the group's operation.

"The Lagos State Police Command is using this opportunity to call on LCDA, CDA chairmen, traditional rulers, who may be aware of residents staying in isolated areas, which are no longer safe, to report/identify with the Police in order to stop people from dwelling in insecure areas without proper social structures.

"The Command also wishes to inform members of the public to come forward with useful information that will aid the Police and should not resort to jungle justice while investigation is ongoing, so as not to jeopardise investigation that may lead to the arrest of the alleged suspects who are on the Command's watch list."