27 July 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Hinduja Chairman Expresses Interest to List Indusind International Holdings Ltd. in Mauritius

The Chairman of the Hinduja Group of Companies (India), Mr Ashok P Hinduja expressed the intent of Hinduja Companies to public list one of its company namely IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. in Mauritius. In this context they are looking into opportunities from any banking or the financial services sector as a merger for the company.

He made this statement this morning following a courtesy call by his delegation on the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis. He further underlined that his meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth was very fruitful and explained the rationale of choosing Mauritius as the preferred destination to enlist the company owing to the pragmatic approach demonstrated by the Mauritian Government.

Mr Ashok P Hinduja, deemed it opportune to have a listed promoting company in Mauritius which will start operating very soon. He also showed interest to collaborate with Mauritius in Corporate Social Responsibilities projects in line with the motto of his companies to give as they earn and also to be involved in charitable activities covering several sectors such as health, education among others so as to help the needy segment of the Mauritian population.

IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated by the Hinduja Companies in 1993 and based in Mauritius with a net asset of around USD 2 billion.

