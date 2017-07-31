Mauritius: MCB Foundation Scholarship Award 2017 Presented By Education Minister

press release

The MCB Foundation Scholarship Award 2017 was presented yesterday, in Port-Louis, by the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, to Mr Rony Busviah. The latter is the student ranked just after the laureates in the Economy listings for the 2016 Higher School Certificate (HSC) examinations. Rony Busviah, the 29th MCB Foundation Scholarship awardee, will be undertaking a four year Bachelor of Business Administration Degree at the University of Thomson Rivers in Canada.

In her address, Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun stated that the Mauritius Commercial Bank (MCB) Foundation Scholarship is a perfect example of the excellent, sustained and regular collaboration that exists between the public and private sectors in the field of education. This collaboration is extremely important as it enables Mauritius to achieve its long-term vision of having more professionals trained in prestigious institutions so as to provide the country with the manpower and human resource to ensure the advancement of our small island, she pointed out.

The Minister emphasised on Government's commitment in providing adequate support in the education sector by increasing the number of scholarships allocated to best performing students while taking into consideration the social aspect. As from 2017, five additional scholarships are being allocated to students with disability to pursue tertiary education and Government has also increased financial support in respect to scholarships. This demonstrates the will to foster our best students so that they can take up innovative tertiary education programmes and which are in line with national priorities of Mauritius, added Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of MCB Ltd, Mr Alain Law Min, underscored that the MCB has always given importance to education which constitutes an essential pillar for the development of Mauritius. The MCB considers education as a central component of its social priorities and has thus been engaged in promoting initiatives such as the MCB Rodrigues Scholarship and the MCB Football Academy as well as sponsorship driven actions pertaining to annual competitions namely, Science Quest and National Bee Competition, he added.

Each year, Government offers 68 scholarships at HSC level, while the MCB awards the MCB Foundation Scholarship.

The beneficiary of the MCB Foundation Scholarship gets to choose the University of his/her choice provided the selected course is linked to one of the following fields: economy, finance, information technology or accountancy. Governed by the MCB Foundation Act, the MCB Foundation Scholarship was launched in 1988 to mark the institution's 150th anniversary.