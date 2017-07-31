27 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Five Suspects Apprehended for Stripping Vehicles in Nyanga

In order to fulfil the mission of SAPS by preventing and combatting crime, police members responded to a tip-off yesterday which led to the arrest of five suspects who were found with possible stolen parts that were stripped from vehicles in the Siyahlala informal settlement, Nyanga. Three of the suspects were apprehended at about 14:00, with parts stripped from a Mazda 323. Further investigation, an hour later led to two more suspects being arrested in the same area with parts stripped off an Isuzu LDV. This vehicle was reported stolen earlier this month in Milnerton.

The five suspects aged between 19 and 45 are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court today for the possession of suspected stolen property and theft of motor vehicle.

Anyone with information on any illegal activities, is encouraged to contact Crime Stop at 086001011.

Media contact: Sergeant Leon Fortuin SAPS Western Cape Media Centre

021 417 7588 & 082 522 2618-wcmedia@saps.org.za

