South Africa: Northern Cape Police Recovered Safe With Fire - Arms and Ammunition

press release

The Northern Cape Trio Crimes Task team has launched an intensive search for suspects after a safe containing firearms and ammunition was found in a veld at Hotazel. On Wednesday, 2017 July 25 at approximately 16:00, the police in Kuruman recovered an abandoned safe with four hunting rifles, a shot gun and 350 rounds of various assorted rounds of ammunition.

The ammunition found are as follows:

100 x rounds of .38 special revolver

50 x for R5 rifle

18 x for 308 rifle

89 x for 2.2 long rifle

The safe was spotted by community members, while collecting the firewood, and alerted the police.

Our preliminary investigation indicates that the safe including the firearms, ammunition and jewellery estimated to thousands of rands were reportedly stolen during burglary residence between 08 and 09 July 2017.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Major General de Waal has lauded the discovery. And continued to commend the community members for alerting the police when they spotted the safe containing firearms and ammunition in the veld while collecting the firewood.

We request anyone with the information that could assist us to bring to book those who were involve in the dumping of the safe and firearms including ammunition in the veld, to contact Captain Doggy Magugu of Trio Crimes Task Team at 082 4690 578.

Every information will be treated as confidential.

