South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Business Robbery

A special sting operation has led to the arrest of two suspects aged 25 and 27 in Bela bela on 26 July 2017 after a look out was given by the Police in Thabazimbi about the suspects who were involved in a business robbery at Thaba Mall in Thabazimbi.

During this operation, two other suspects managed to escape and the following were recovered:

One (01) VW Golf. Signal jammer

One (01) pistol.

Cell phones.

The arrested suspects will appear before Bela Bela and Thabazimbi Magistrate's Courts soon on charges of

Business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The Police have since launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects who fled the scene.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of these suspects, may contact Detective Sergeant Kubayi at 071 602 0268 Or Captain Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the nearest Police Station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

The Police investigations are still continuing.

