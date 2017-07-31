28 July 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SA's Deaflympics Campaign Wraps Up in Turkey

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mark Etheridge

South Africa wrapped up their Deaflympic Games in Samsun, Turkey on Thursday, although the Games only officially come to an end on Sunday.

Athlete Simo Jiyana was the final South African in action, in the 200-metre dash where he ended 24th overall.

The team of seven won two silver medals, both of them going to Potchefstroom swimmer Cornell Loubser in the 100 and 200m butterfly events.

During the Deaflympics SA athletes were involved in four semi-finals and seven finals across the various sporting codes .

Between them the athletes recorded nine personal best times and the team ended 30th on the overall medals table.

Loubser's swimming silvers saw the team ranked 11th on the swimming medals table.

The next Deaflympics will be four years from now in 2021 with the host city still to be announced.

South Africa

Did Police Flee From Prophet Bushiri's Bodyguards?

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) has rejected published… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.