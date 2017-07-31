South Africa: SA's Deaflympics Campaign Wraps Up in Turkey

South Africa wrapped up their Deaflympic Games in Samsun, Turkey on Thursday, although the Games only officially come to an end on Sunday.

Athlete Simo Jiyana was the final South African in action, in the 200-metre dash where he ended 24th overall.

The team of seven won two silver medals, both of them going to Potchefstroom swimmer Cornell Loubser in the 100 and 200m butterfly events.

During the Deaflympics SA athletes were involved in four semi-finals and seven finals across the various sporting codes .

Between them the athletes recorded nine personal best times and the team ended 30th on the overall medals table.

Loubser's swimming silvers saw the team ranked 11th on the swimming medals table.

The next Deaflympics will be four years from now in 2021 with the host city still to be announced.