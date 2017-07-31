27 July 2017

South Africa: IFP Calls for Thorough Investigation Into Incomplete Construction Work At Schools in Umkhanyakude

The Inkatha Freedom Party calls for a thorough investigation into incomplete construction work at schools in the uMkhanyakude District.

"We need to get to the bottom of why the construction work at Shayina High School in Manguzi and Lubelo Secondary School in Ingwavuma have not been completed since the construction work started in 2012. We want to know what the Department of Education is doing about this matter because we are convinced that it is aware about these contracts. If the Department is not aware this would mean that there is no monitoring mechanism of projects by this department. Surely corruption is involved in these projects if they have been dragging on for so long. There are people who have turned this as their cash cow and are benefiting from these delays. This is totally an abuse of public funds," said IFP KZN Provincial Spokesperson on Education, Mrs Thembeni Madlopha-Mthethwa MPL.

"This investigation must involve the IDT as an entity in charge of government infrastructure projects. Their management must be investigated and those found to be involved in this delay must be made to explain. We cannot allow the situation where certain individuals are enriching themselves while our children are suffering. It must also be investigated why the IDT has failed to pay Shemula Construction Company that was awarded a tender to build classrooms at Shayina High School and why this tender has been now awarded to another company based in Durban. IDT must be made to account regarding these matters," continued Mrs Madlopha-Mthethwa.

"Now it is high time for a review of the performance and the service level agreement between IDT and government because now it is like IDT officials are also corrupt if one considers what has transpired in the uMkhanyakude District schools projects. It is high time now to for the Department of Education to be fully responsible for the construction of schools and not to hand over the work to IDT and forget about monitoring progress," concluded Mrs Madlopha Mthethwa.

The IFP calls for an urgent oversight visit by the KZN Education MEC, Mthandeni Dlungwane to Shayina High School and Lubelo High School in uMkhanyakude District. This oversight must include members of the Education Portfolio Committee in order to witness what is happening.

