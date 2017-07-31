30 July 2017

South Africa: DA Offers Condolences to Those Who Lost Their Lives in FNB Stadium Stampede

press release By Tsepo Mhlongo MP

The DA offers our sincere condolences to the family members of the two fans who lost their lives during a stampede outside FNB stadium in Soweto.

Reports indicate one person was critically injured and almost 20 others have suffered injuries.

We support the South African Football Association's commitment to ask for an investigation into what caused the stampede and the DA will fully interrogate the final report.

We should ensure that our focus is on making the sports arena a safe environment for our fans.

The DA stands together with the families and sports community as they mourn the passing of their loved ones and would like to wish the injured a speedy recovery.

They are all in our thoughts during this difficult time.

Tsepo Mhlongo MP

DA Shadow Minister of Sport and Recreation

South Africa

