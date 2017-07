Tanga — TANGA residents say are ready for the mega crude oil pipeline project from Hoima in Uganda to the port here.

According to the Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Martin Shigela, the residents are eagerly awaiting for the official launch of the project this Saturday.

President John Magufuli and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni are scheduled to lay the project's foundation stone at Chongoleani village on the outskirt of the city