UNAM underlined their dominance of Namibian club rugby when they beat Wanderers 42-28 to win the Premier league title for the third year in a row on Saturday evening.

Unam streaked into a 21-0 lead after three early tries, before going into halftime with a comfortable 34-14 lead.

In a heavy physical battle, they managed to shut out any attempts by Wanderers to come back and complete a comfortable victory.

Unam scored five tries to Wanderers' four, but fine goal kicking by their fullback Lorenzo Louis saw them finish well ahead.

Louis added 15 points with the boot while TC Kisting, Thomas Kali, Barry Gande, Camlo Martin and Bradley Klazen all scored tries, with Kisting adding one conversion.

For Wanderers, Enem Kritzinger scored two tries, and Francois Wiese and Adriaan Booysen one each while Mahco Prinsloo added four conversions.

Playing their usual brand of attacking, expansive rugby, Unam opened their account on 6 minutes when Kisting sliced through Wanderers' defence to dive over for a try that he converted himself.

Barely two minutes later it was 14-0 when Thomas Kali burst over after a fine break by Milaan van Wyk, and with Unam continuing to bash away at Wanderers' line, Barry Gande dotted down, and with Louis adding the conversion, Unam were 21-0 ahead after only 13 minutes.

Two tries within ten minutes by Wanderers scrum half Enem Kritzinger reduced the gap to 24-14, but Unam snuffed out any hopes of a comeback just before and after halftime.

Centre Camlo Martin first dived over after constant pressure by Unam's forwards, and then, a minute after the restart, captain Bradley Klazen burst over from from the front of a line-out to effectively seal the match at 39-14.

Wanderers battered away in the final stages and centre Francois Wiese and eighthman Adriaan Booysen both dotted down but it was not enough as Unam completed a comprehensive win.

Wanderers however had something to cheer about as their second team beat Unam 32-17 to win the Reserve league title, while Grootfontein beat Etosha Lions 24-14 to win the First Division title.