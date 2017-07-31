31 July 2017

Tanzania: Manyara RC Warns Kiteto Leaders Over Land Sales

By Joseph Lyimo News@tz.nationmedia.com

Kibaya — Village leaders in Kiteto district, Manyara region have been warned against haphazard selling of public land to outsiders.

The Manyara Regional Commissioner, Joel Bendera has faulted leaders selling the land saying they are abusing the responsibilities entrusted to them and that they risked losing their positions.

"You were elected to serve wananchi and not to grab the public land and sell it to the outsiders," he said when addressing the village leaders.

The RC said unauthorised sale of public or villagers' land could be the reason for the escalating land conflicts in the district whose huge area of the semi-arid land is predominantly inhabited by nomadic pastoralists.

Dr Bendera also called on farmers to stop carrying out any human activities, including cultivating within 60 metres of the water source.

He warned that farmers behind the invasion of the water sources and other protected areas would face the full wrath of law.

Responding to RC's remarks, the chairman of the district council, Mr Lairumbe Mollel promised to follow the piece of advice by Dr. Bendera, adding that all the village chairmen should heed the call.

No statistics on land conflicts in Kiteto district were given during the meeting.

However, Kiteto, like other districts in the northern regions, is notorious for conflicts mainly pitting the livestock keepers and farmers, on one hand, and between farmers and conservation agencies, on the other.

