Tanzania: Arusha Empowers Disabled Groups

About two per cent of funds allocated for income generating groups in Arusha city will go to the disabled people as loans.

The money would amount to Sh100 million and will enable them to open small scale businesses, which will empower them financially.

According to the city director, Athumani Kihamia, a total of Sh2.6 billion was allocated by the council as loans for the women and youth groups during 2017/18 financial year.

He said two per cent of Sh2.6bn will go to support income generating projects run by the disabled groups in the area. Mr Kihamia told reporters here last week that the authority had agreed to allocate at least 10 per cent of its annual revenues to businesses run by the women and youths.

"This year, we have included the disabled among the groups to be supported," he said, adding that these were among the poverty reduction efforts by the government.

The government directed some years ago that five per cent of its internal revenues should go to the women groups and another five per cent to youth projects.

However, for the current financial year, the allocation has slightly changed to four per cent for each of the two groups and two per cent for the disabled, Mr Kihamia explained.

For his part, the youth development officer with the city, Hanifa Ramadhani, said the city had advanced a total of Sh1.34 billion as loans to 270 income generation groups of women and youth between July last year and March this year.