Tanzania: PM Directs Gas Firm to Pay District Councils Sh686bn

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed TOL Gases Limited, a gas distributing company based in Ikama and Kyejo villages, to pay Sh686 billion, which is tax it owes Rungwe and Busokelo district councils.

Speaking yesterday, he said the government had to collect all the tax for it to accomplish its development projects.

Mbeya Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla said they were already working on the matter and the company would soon start paying the tax it owed the district councils.

Moreover, TOL Gases Limited board chairman Harold Temu expressed the challenges that they were facing. He pointed out that there were many authorities they had to report to and pay tax to, which in turn caused them to pay a lot of money.

Furthermore, the Mr Majaliwa warned Rungwe district council chairman Ezekiel Mwankota and Rungwe district executive director Lema Peter not to create fake projects and cause losses to the government.

The Premier said this yesterday during a meeting with Rungwe and Busokelo district council members. He urged them to change their behaviour, become responsible and people of integrity.

Furthermore, he said the grievances in the council originated from the leaders wanting to be paid allowances for tasks that were not there. "I warn you not to continue this way. You must work with due diligence and you councillors must be in control of the finances. It is in your powers to do so," he stressed.

Mr Majaliwa also said the councillors had the responsibility to say when they were satisfied with the work of any government official and also when they were not satisfied. Not only should they air their views, but also refuse to work with such irresponsible persons.

He also urged the councillors to listen to expert opinion. However, this should not mean that executives should misuse their powers by passing things that were of no benefit to residents. For his part, Mr Mwankota said they had heard the Prime Minister's directives and would put them into practice.