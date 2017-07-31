Tanzania: Immigration Shrugs Off Media Reports

Immigration department has refuted reports that it targets workers from foreign countries when discharging its duties.

The spokesperson of the department Mr Ally Mtanda issued a statement yesterday following reports from a section of media outlets, which claimed that the immigration had confiscated a passport and barred one of the Acacia Gold Mine officers from living the country.

In the statement, Mr Mtanda said the immigration department was discharging its normal duties when they held several officials from the mining giants.

"Country's laws allow us (immigration department) to hold someone for questioning whenever we suspect something is wrong and that's why we held some of the acacia gold mine workers," read part of the statement.

Mr Mtanda added: "We aren't targeting the acacia gold mine workers as some media reports claim."

Acacia Gold Mine claimed on Friday that authorities in the country prevented one of its senior officials from leaving Dar es Salaam airport.

The staff in question, according to mining company, was released and his passport was returned after legal consultation.

Acacia has been hit with a $190 billion tax bill and warned it would have to close its flagship Bulyanhulu mine by September 30 if the government's ban on its exports is not lifted.

President John Magufuli has threatened to shut all gold mines in the country if mining companies delay talks to resolve a dispute over billions of dollars in back taxes, which the government says they owe.

Majority-owned by Canada's Barrick Gold Corp, Acacia says it is in full compliance with the law and has paid all relevant taxes.

Magufuli's stance has rocked the mining sector in Tanzania, Africa's fourth-largest gold producer, and driven Acacia's shares down by more than 50 per cent this year. Barrick indicates that it will start negotiation with the government this week.

The company hinted in its second quarter results released on Wednesday this week that direct negotiations would start in the coming week to seek a resolution in the best interests of all parties - the government of Tanzania, Barrick and Acacia.

The company's statement did not specify the exact date the negotiations would start, but highlighted that any potential resolution arising from these negotiations will be subject to approval by Acacia. Barrick, which holds a 63.9 per cent equity interest in Acacia Mining, will sit at the negotiating table in the place of its subsidiary, which the government slapped with $190 billion tax bill on Monday.

In March this year, President John Magufuli announced a temporary ban on exports of metallic mineral concentrates and immediately formed two committees, which recommended a permanent ban on the same after accusing Acacia of illegally operating in the country and evading tax.

Barrick chairman John Thornton flew to Tanzania and met President Magufuli in mid-June and they agreed to engage in negotiations to resolve the row.

However, last Friday, President Magufuli threatened to close down gold mines in the country if mining companies delayed talks with his government to resolve the matter.