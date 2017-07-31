Tanzania: 400 People Train in How to Communicate With the Deaf

Moshi — More than 400 people, including parents and teachers, have been trained in sign language in Kilimanjaro Region in three years to minimise a language barrier between people with hearing impairment and other members of the community.

This was revealed at the weekend during a presentation at the end of a three-year deaf education and development Ppogramme (DEDP) relating to relevancy, effectiveness and efficiency, sustainability, lessons learnt and recommendations. The programme is run by Childreach Tanzania in collaboration with Deaf Child Worldwide (EA).

Childreach Tanzania executive director Sheila Makindara noted that the programme was a new initiative to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of 398 deaf children and young people and 200 parents in Moshi Municipal Council and Moshi Rural in Kilimanjaro region.

"Our project aims at educating members of the community on deafness. This will be achieved through conducting sensitisation meetings and the use of media to influence community attitude towards deafness, break communication barriers through conducting sign language training to teachers, students and parents, work with the government to advocate deaf rights and increase districts' budget allocation for deaf services in Moshi Urban and Moshi Rural districts," Ms Makindara explained.

According to Ms Makindara, who was also accompanied by the chief executive officer of the UK-based Childreach International (their partner international organisation), Mr Firoz Patel, since 2009, Childreach Tanzania has worked in Kilimanjaro, Manyara, Arusha and Shinyanga regions on health, education, children's rights and protection projects to ensure better schools and brighter future for the children of Tanzania.

The organisation has worked with over 100 schools in Tanzania, rehabilitating classrooms, training teachers, establishing child rights, wash and nutrition clubs in schools, setting up school gardens and training communities on modern farming techniques, strengthening school governance and making education more accessible for Deaf Children and Young People.

For his part, Moshi district commissioner Kippi Warioba said the government in Kilimanjaro Region recommended the role played by Children Tanzania in collaboration with their partners in the education sector.