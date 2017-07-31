South Africa: Condolences to Families of Soweto Derby Victims

Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation has conveyed its condolences to the families of those who died in a stampede at a soccer match at FNB Stadium at the weekend.

"The Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation has conveyed condolences to the families of those who died in a stampede that occurred at FNB Stadium last Saturday," said Committee chairperson, Beauty Dlulane, on Monday.

The stampede in which two people were reported to have died took place during the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The committee also wished those who were injured in the incident a speedy recovery.

"Accidents of this nature are avoidable and should not be happening as South Africa is experienced in games of that magnitude. When spectators come to stadiums, there should be plans in place that guarantee their safety.

"Furthermore, the Premier Soccer League is experienced in hosting big matches and events. Security plans and crowd control measures should not be compromised. All the matches between the Soweto Giants are crowd pullers and planning for such matches should be done accordingly," said Dlulane.

Dlulane said the families of the deceased should be assisted wherever possible with funeral arrangements, while the injured should be provided with medical care.

"The committee appreciates the [announcement of the] Ministerial Task Team Minister Thulas Nxesi on Sunday and believes it will hopefully identify gaps in the stadium security that might have led to the accident," said Dlulane.