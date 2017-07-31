While there were no South Africans advancing through the heats at the FINA World Championships in Hungary on Saturday there was at least the consolation of an African relay record.

That came via the 4×100-metre freestyle mixed relay squad.

Rio Olympian Doug Erasmus combined with United States-based Zane Waddell, Erin Gallagher and Emma Chelius.

They swam in heat two where they ended fifth behind Italy (3:25.71).

The South African relay quartet clocked 3:31.38 and that equates to a new African mark.

Old record belonged to the SA squad comprising Cayden Muller, Clayton Jimmie, Gallagher and Lehesta Kemp who swam 3:34.28 in Perth, Australia three years ago.

Slowest qualifier into the semi-finals on Saturday was Australia with a combined time of 3:27.49.

In the final later in the day the United States went on to set a world record 3:19.60 ahead of Netherlands who set a European record 3:21.81.

Stelenbosch's Chelius was also in 50m freestyle action where she went 25.73 in her heat and 34th overall.

Also in action on Saturday was Kaylene Corbett who was in 50m breaststroke action, the Pearson High (Port Elizabeth) swimmer finishing her heat with a 31.92 personal best finish.

Slowest qualifier going through was a 31.22.

In the gruelling 1500m freestyle heats, SA's Brent Szurdoki (above) was fourth in heat two with a time of 15min 18.84sec as Korea's Taehwan Park won in 14:59.44.

That saw him ranked 23rd with 14.59.32 being slowest time to go through.