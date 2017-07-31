Malawi: Illovo Employee Jailed 9 Years for Sex Assault On Girl With Mental Illness

The Nkhunga First Grade Magistrate Court in Dwangwa has sentenced to nine years imprisonment with hard labour Illovo Sugar Malawi Limited 39-year-old employee for defilement.

The convict, Robert Phiri works for Illovo's Dwangwa sugar plant.

He was arrested on Wednesday 26th July, 2017 by Nkhunga Police station for defiling a 14-year-old girl with minor mental health problems.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge of Defilement under Section 138 of the Penal Code, but four State-paraded witnesses managed to secure a conviction against him.

The witnesses included the victim herself, her mother and a police detective.

According to facts presented in court, Phiri committed the crime on Tuesday 25th July at a place called Nyamvuu inside Dwangwa Illovo Sugar Estate when he took advantage of the victim's metal status.

On the fateful day, the victim (a standard 2 pupil) while at school was, together with her friend, called by the convict who resided near the school's compound.

He called them into his house to watch a firm on his phone, and whilst in the house he defiled her and ordered her not to reveal the matter to anyone.

Nkhunga Health Centre medical report confirmed that indeed the victim was defiled.

Magistrate Kingsley Buleya noted that offence of defilement is very serious in nature as victims suffer psychological and emotional trauma which is very difficult to heal.

The Magistrate further noted that children need to be protected from all forms of violence, and slapped Phiri with custodial sentence.

Phiri who is a father of two kids and separated with his wife last year hails from Senzani village in T/A Phambala in Ntcheu district.