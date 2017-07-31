Zimbabwe: I'm Not Dying, Mugabe Declares

President Robert Mugabe Saturday told naysayers to forget about his immediate death or exit from power insisting he was still full of health to discharge his role at the apex of his party and country's leadership.

The Zimbabwean leader was addressing thousands of Zanu PF followers at his Mashonaland West youth interface rally - the fifth of his current provincial tours - at Chinhoyi University of Technology Saturday afternoon.

"Well there is the issue to say, 'ah the President is going'; I am not going, 'the President is dying'; I am not dying and I thank God for having lived to this day. I thank God also for giving me good life.

"I will have an ailment here and there, I go to the doctors like anyone else but body wise, all my organs, my heart, my liver, inside here, very firm, very strong! And recently doctors were amazed saying, 'you were born so strong, your bone system' and I said it's through God's grace.

"But, of course, my muscles and bones also must be assisted to be strong. For years I have been somebody who has been exercising the body each day from prison to this day. So, certainly the bones are bound to be too strong. I pray that God keeps giving me good health.

"But in so doing I will be aware that, yes, there could be some who are impatient to become Presidents now, I will never accept that."

President Mugabe's message was directed at opponents and his Zanu PF lieutenants who cannot wait to see his exit from a job he has protected with an iron fist for nearly four decades.

Mugabe, at 93, is the world's oldest head of State.

He has been the subject of continuous death prophesies by local and international prophets.

His annual month-long vacations to Asia and frequent visits to overseas hospitals have been accompanied by frenzied media speculation about his possible death.

The veteran leader's imminent death has also fuelled intense shuffling of feet within his party as ambitious politicians try to find alliances that could extend their ride on the gravy train when he is gone.

Opponents, likewise, are looking forward to his exit from politics through death or otherwise.

Party loyalists, including his wife, Grace, also seem to have been caught up in the Mugabe death talk through comments he would rule from his grave insisting he was an indispensable leader.

President Mugabe's dismissal of his immediate death however, contradicts his wife's apparent panic over his imminent demise, having implored the nonagenarian leader Thursday to quickly find a successor.

During his Chinhoyi address Saturday, President Mugabe was at pains to justify his continued clinging on to power, telling party loyalists his immediate exit could be sweet music to rivals he said longed to see a different opponent than him.

"But I also think I recognise having led the party for so long and having brought this kind of unity, a new man ... would not have given himself the same, same stature and the same acceptance as I have managed to secure over the years for the party.

"So, I will just be seeing, 'is the situation right?' Also observing again that 'are we united?' 'Are those who are my subordinates, including ministers united?' But I then discover, ah, that is not the case.

"Some are divided tribally, some are contemptuous of each other, 'this time we don't want a Zezuru, it's our turn'. Once you have that kind of talk then you are not going to be a uniting person at all."

President Mugabe said he was "not that kind of person" and was "happy" when he visited any region in the country.