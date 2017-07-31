Nigeria: Dangote, Others Jostle for Lagos Road Contracts

Major shifts may soon be introduced into the Lagos government's road projects with the bidding of AG-Dangote Construction Limited proposing the use of concrete in the 181 local councils road contracts.

The firm is among the 1,000 building and civil engineering contractors jostling for the contracts in Lagos. At least two roads are selected from the 20 local councils and 37 local council development areas in the state.

Some of the roads include Ijesha Road in Itire-Ikate local council development area, Ikereku/Adetola Street and Folashade Street, Alakuko in Ojokoro LCDA; Modele/Matthew Street in Surulere Local council; Ajakaye Road/College Road in Ojo Local council; Alaba Rago road in Iba local council development area; Ifoshi Street in Oshodi/ Isolo local council and Taiwo/Tapa Street road in Bariga local council development area.

Although, details are still sketchy, an informed source told The Guardian that Dangote Construction Limited stood out because the firm is proposing concrete roads.

Invitation for bids for construction of the multi billion Naira council roads was announced by the Lagos State Government early this year with February 17, 2017 as closing date after securing the necessary approval.

All contractors bidding for the roads project were expected to visit and take dimension and verify condition of each road they intend to bid on and will be issued bidding documents upon payment of Non Refundable fee N25,000.00 on any specific road to the local council of interest.

All claims, The Guardian gathered must be adequately substantiated with documents and must be verifiable, while the State Government shall deal directly with only the authorized officers of interested companies and not with their agents.

The bidding exercise shall also not be construed as a commitment on the part of the Lagos State Government to award the contract to anyone or even award any contracts at all while the State Government will not be responsible for any cost or expenses incurred by any interested party (ies) in connection with site inspections or responses to this invitation.

But a government source, who confided with The Guardian said the government will soon name the preferred bidders for the 181 council roads.

The source said government was also careful to avoid previous experience, where contractors were called back to site to put finishing works on roads even after delivery.

The Guardian learnt that the announcement was sequel to successful conclusion of the bidding processes involving about 1000 local and foreign contracting firms , who indicated interest in the project.

According to the source, the process was delayed due to the preparation to the just concluded local council elections as well as the need to painstakingly select contracting firms, who can deliver on promise.

Also the Guardian gathered that the road construction , which include drainages, street lights, and walkways is expected to last for six months and cover all the local councils and council development areas in the state.