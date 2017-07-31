31 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'This Fool Is Misinformed' - Shaik Lambasts Malema Over Indian Comments

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Economic Freedom Fighters
Julius Malema gives the main address at the fourth-anniversary celebrations of the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Controversial Durban businessman and former advisor to President Jacob Zuma, Schabir Shaik, has lashed out at Julius Malema after the EFF leader accused Indian businesses of exploitation and monopolising the KwaZulu-Natal economy.

"This fool is misinformed and does not have any insight with regard to business ownership in KZN. Why does he not talk about Huletts and other big, white capital and business in the province?

"The issue of land distribution must begin with Huletts, why is Malema silent on this?" asked Shaik, who was released on medical parole in 2009, after being convicted on charges of fraud in 2005 and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Shaik is the latest figure to join the chorus of criticism of Malema, who has been accused of fanning racial tension in KZN to bolster support for his party in the province.

"They are ill-treating our people. They are worse than Afrikaners were. This is not an anti-Indian statement, it's the truth. Indians who own shops don't pay our people, but they give them food parcels.

"They must be paid a minimum wage. We're not going to nurse feelings here," Malema told thousands of supporters who turned out to hear him speak in Durban, where the party marked its fourth year as a political party.

But Shaik was not impressed and called on those who are being exploited to turn to legitimate structures instead of playing the race card.

"Is the Indian community an easy target in Malema's political stage performance? Workers are aware of their rights these days and know about labour courts and their right to CCMA if there are issues around labour matters.

"There are very few who are not familiar with this recourse. Instead of playing on racial tensions, why doesn't Malema encourage workers to challenge their working conditions through proper structures?

"I am disappointed in Malema and will not support his political agenda, as he is clearly causing dissension and division in our society. A true leader does the opposite," added Shaik, who is classified as terminally ill as he continues to serve his 15-year sentence under house arrest.

Source: News24

More on This

Malema's Party Builds House for 4-Year-Old to Mark Birthday

The Economic Freedom Fighters have built a house in KwaZulu-Natal for a 4-year-old girl to commemorate their shared… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.