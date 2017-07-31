28 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bashir Says Govt Continues Development Projects Despite Sanctions

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir said Sudan would continue with implementing development projects, in spite of the two decade long economic sanctions imposed on the country.

President Bashir on Friday inaugurated the Souba Bridge that links Khartoum's two Souba areas with the down town Khartoum.

The President pointed out that the Federal government would continue supporting the government of Khartoum State completing its development projects and services programmes.

The President stressed that despite the fact that the country has been under economic siege for now over twenty years, it still managed to implement development projects the country over.

The President said the Sudan would continue its policy of receiving and hosting those who seek refuge in the country stressing that Sudan would share whatever meager resources it has with the refugees.

The President pointed to the recent National Dialogue as one of the achievements of the Sudanese people and their geniuses in devising solutions to challenges they face.

The Governor of Khartoum state, Lt Gen Abdul Rahim Hussein has meanwhile stressed that development programmes would continue unabated.

He cited a number of bridges and roads that are now under refurbishment in the national capital Khartoum and that five new bridges would be built in Khartoum, pointing out that arrangements for provision funding have already kicked off.

It is to be noted that a huge crowd attended the event which was addressed by the President, the governor of Khartoum state, state's minister for Infrastructures and Transports as well as the commissioner for Sharq El Nil locality

