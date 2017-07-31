Kenya: First Batch of Presidential Ballots Due in the Country

Nairobi — The presidential ballots are due to start arriving in the country Monday from Dubai where they were printed.

The ballot papers will be in 416,360 booklets, and will include one per cent provision in case of spoilt votes, according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The printing started last week after the Appeals Court dismissed a case by the Opposition coalition NASA which was opposed to the tender being awarded to Al Ghurair.

Already, ballot papers for Governor, Woman Representative, and Senate elections have arrived in the country, most of them touching base at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on July 18.

Ballot papers have been printed for each of the 19.6 million voters, with about 1.2m more printed above the number of registered voters.

Last week, IEBC ruled out the possibility of ballot stuffing with Commissioner Roselyn Akombe saying measures have been put in place to ensure extra ballots are not misused.

The materials also contain special marks that can only be seen in ultraviolent light and serialised to guard against irregular use in polling centres other than those they are meant for.